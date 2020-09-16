Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 16

Person in car fatally shot man, 26, inside Morse Red Line station at 6 PM (Tribune)

Hit-and-run pickup driver struck woman, 61, at bus stop in South Loop, injuring her legs (Block Club)

Police chase ends in 4-car crash at Roosevelt and Dan Ryan with at least 1 person injured (Tribune)

Church near California Blue stop could be converted to all-affordable housing (Block Club)

Check out some of the 600+ proposals submitted to the city’s outdoor winter dining contest (Block Club)

The northwest-suburban Harms Woods bike trail has been busy during the pandemic (Herald)

Fitness tips from veteran Chicago bike messenger Nico Deportago-Cabrera (Men’s Health)

2020 Open House Chicago consists of walk/bike/drive architectural tour routes (WTTW)

