Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 15
- 1 dead, 1 injured after driver runs red, flees traffic stop, and crashes near Midway (Sun-Times)
- Homicide charges for driver who ran red at Jackson/Laramie, killing another motorist (Sun-Times)
- Milwaukee PBLs in Logan will displace about 100 paid parking spots (Tribune)
- Parking lane on Broadway turned into cafe seating, with live jazz from Green Mill (Block Club)
- Where to ride your bike to catch fall colors during coronavirus (Herald)
- Join West Town Bikes in the virtual Race Against Gun Violence the week of September 19-26
- A (chilly) World Naked Bike Ride event is proposed for 10/10 (Chainlink)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
