Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 10

CTA upgrades rider dashboard to help plan for bus, train crowding (ABC)

City of Chicago is doing public safety drills in Austin and Bronzeville today (Sun-Times)

Man in his 30s fatally struck in Belvedere Road in Waukegan, driver not citied (Tribune)

Andersonville block with ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ mural is now a Slow Street (Block Club)

Council approves 14-unit building near Division Blue stop with no car parking (Block Club)

Near North High School will be torn down and replaced with mixed-income housing (Block Club)

Day care near Lawrence Red stop will be turned into 30 apartments with 19 spots (Block Club)

It’s official: Stephen Douglas Park is now Frederick Douglass Park (Block Club)

Is there ever an appropriate time to honk at a bicyclist? (FK Law)

Cook County hosts “Paving the Road to Equitable Transit” online talk on 9/17 at 11 AM

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.