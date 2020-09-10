Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 10
- CTA upgrades rider dashboard to help plan for bus, train crowding (ABC)
- City of Chicago is doing public safety drills in Austin and Bronzeville today (Sun-Times)
- Man in his 30s fatally struck in Belvedere Road in Waukegan, driver not citied (Tribune)
- Andersonville block with ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ mural is now a Slow Street (Block Club)
- Council approves 14-unit building near Division Blue stop with no car parking (Block Club)
- Near North High School will be torn down and replaced with mixed-income housing (Block Club)
- Day care near Lawrence Red stop will be turned into 30 apartments with 19 spots (Block Club)
- It’s official: Stephen Douglas Park is now Frederick Douglass Park (Block Club)
- Is there ever an appropriate time to honk at a bicyclist? (FK Law)
- Cook County hosts “Paving the Road to Equitable Transit” online talk on 9/17 at 11 AM
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.