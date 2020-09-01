Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 1

  • Driver injured after crashing into house in Mundelein (CBS)
  • Man charged with DUI after rear-ending state trooper squad car on I-290 (Sun-Times)
  • Despite pandemic ridership losses, CTA is hiring dozens of bus drivers (ABC)
  • Fulton Market is being pedestrianized every day for outdoor dining (Block Club)
  • New Lincolnshire bike/ped path will help junior high students commute safely (Tribune)
  • Record number of people join Orland Park bike ride benefitting Special Olympics (Tribune)
  • Bike ride from Iowa City to St. Charles raises money for pediatric cancer (WBBM)
  • Equiticity hosts a history walking tour of N. Lawndale Saturday 11 AM, 3531 W. Roosevelt

