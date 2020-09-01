Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 1

Driver injured after crashing into house in Mundelein (CBS)

Man charged with DUI after rear-ending state trooper squad car on I-290 (Sun-Times)

Despite pandemic ridership losses, CTA is hiring dozens of bus drivers (ABC)

Fulton Market is being pedestrianized every day for outdoor dining (Block Club)

New Lincolnshire bike/ped path will help junior high students commute safely (Tribune)

Record number of people join Orland Park bike ride benefitting Special Olympics (Tribune)

Bike ride from Iowa City to St. Charles raises money for pediatric cancer (WBBM)

Equiticity hosts a history walking tour of N. Lawndale Saturday 11 AM, 3531 W. Roosevelt

