Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 1
- Driver injured after crashing into house in Mundelein (CBS)
- Man charged with DUI after rear-ending state trooper squad car on I-290 (Sun-Times)
- Despite pandemic ridership losses, CTA is hiring dozens of bus drivers (ABC)
- Fulton Market is being pedestrianized every day for outdoor dining (Block Club)
- New Lincolnshire bike/ped path will help junior high students commute safely (Tribune)
- Record number of people join Orland Park bike ride benefitting Special Olympics (Tribune)
- Bike ride from Iowa City to St. Charles raises money for pediatric cancer (WBBM)
- Equiticity hosts a history walking tour of N. Lawndale Saturday 11 AM, 3531 W. Roosevelt
