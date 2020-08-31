Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 31

Peaceful protest for Black lives led by rabbi briefly takes over part of Michigan Ave. (Tribune)

Employers wanted workers back in Loop by now; COVID and civil unrest have delayed that (Sun-Times)

When riders won’t wear masks, CTA bus drivers say they’re the ones who suffer (WBEZ)

How to get everyone wearing masks on public transit (Active Trans)

Metra’s challenges: picketing workers, IL Senate scrutiny, balking conductors on UP lines (Herald)

Driver in custody after allegedly fatally striking man in Englewood, fleeing (Sun-Times)

2 Chicago police officers seriously injured in Chatham Crash (NBC)

Coronavirus put more cyclists on downstate Illinois trails (Sun-Times)

2021 Budget Town Hall series starts today 6 PM with State of the Budget conversation (Lightfoot)

Equiticity invites “anyone interested” to ride marshal training Tuesday 6 PM at Ellis Park

Here’s the full roster of community bike rides Equiticity is supporting in September

