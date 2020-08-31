Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 31
- Peaceful protest for Black lives led by rabbi briefly takes over part of Michigan Ave. (Tribune)
- Employers wanted workers back in Loop by now; COVID and civil unrest have delayed that (Sun-Times)
- When riders won’t wear masks, CTA bus drivers say they’re the ones who suffer (WBEZ)
- How to get everyone wearing masks on public transit (Active Trans)
- Metra’s challenges: picketing workers, IL Senate scrutiny, balking conductors on UP lines (Herald)
- Driver in custody after allegedly fatally striking man in Englewood, fleeing (Sun-Times)
- 2 Chicago police officers seriously injured in Chatham Crash (NBC)
- Coronavirus put more cyclists on downstate Illinois trails (Sun-Times)
- 2021 Budget Town Hall series starts today 6 PM with State of the Budget conversation (Lightfoot)
- Equiticity invites “anyone interested” to ride marshal training Tuesday 6 PM at Ellis Park
- Here’s the full roster of community bike rides Equiticity is supporting in September
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.