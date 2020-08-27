Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 27
- Marz brewing owner’s BLM display smashed by ‘jagoffs’ outside Bridgeport art gallery (Block Club)
- City of Chicago will conduct “public safety drill” downtown this evening, disrupting traffic
- Carjacking and chase ends in rollover crash on the Stevenson (CBS)
- What the city, park district are doing to shore up infra along lakefront and beyond (WTTW)
- Albany Park restaurants owners haven’t been able to agree on a Cafe Streets plan (Block Club)
- Schaumburg celebrates National Bike Month with solo and socially-distanced events (Herald)
- Extension of the Singing Sands Trail in Michigan City is about 95% complete (SBT)
