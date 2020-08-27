Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 27

Marz brewing owner’s BLM display smashed by ‘jagoffs’ outside Bridgeport art gallery (Block Club)

City of Chicago will conduct “public safety drill” downtown this evening, disrupting traffic

Carjacking and chase ends in rollover crash on the Stevenson (CBS)

What the city, park district are doing to shore up infra along lakefront and beyond (WTTW)

Albany Park restaurants owners haven’t been able to agree on a Cafe Streets plan (Block Club)

Schaumburg celebrates National Bike Month with solo and socially-distanced events (Herald)

Extension of the Singing Sands Trail in Michigan City is about 95% complete (SBT)

