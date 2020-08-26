Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 26

City issues RFPs for pedestrian-oriented projects in low-income communities (Architect’s Newspaper)

Is a mass exodus from downtown in the wake of looting a realistic scenario? (Chicago Mag)

Driver critically injured male cyclist, 33, on the 7800 block of South Vincennes (Sun-Times)

Andersonville street mural honors Black transgender people lost to violence (Block Club)

Metra: Union Pacific’s refusal to collect fares is costing $1 million a month in lost revenue (Tribune)

Infrastructure projects will shut down some Ukrainian Village roads in upcoming months

Here’s how to weigh in on the new name for the West Ridge nature preserve (Block Club)

