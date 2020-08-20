Today’s Headlines for Thursday August 20

Metra projects $682M in lost revenue amid COVID-19 ridership decline (Tribune)

Garfield Green plan aims to spur growth, maintain affordability on W. Side (Block Club)

Hit-and-run driver seriously injured male pedestrian in the 4400 block of West Lake (WGN)

Officers: Person stole squad car, crashed into parked vehicle in South Shore (ABC)

Historic Long Grove covered bridge hit twice in less than 1 week after lengthy rebuild (ABC)

Input sought for new plaza east of McDonalds at Lincoln and Western (Block Club)

Black-owned engineering firm Ardmore Roderick working on CTA, O’Hare projects (ABC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.