Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 19
- ATA launches petition to stop city from using transit, Divvy shutdowns as a civil unrest response
- ATA: Chicago’s budget needs to advance bus and bike lanes
- CTA eyes new power station in Avondale to enable more service on Blue Line (Block Club)
- Navy Pier flyover on track for completion by end of year (Sun-Times)
- ATA looks at how COVID is impacting mobility in the south suburbs
- Jefferson Park NIMBYs oppose affordable housing development near Lawrence/Austin (WTTW)
- Metra unveils C&NW heritage locomotive (Trains.com)
