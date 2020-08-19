Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 19

ATA launches petition to stop city from using transit, Divvy shutdowns as a civil unrest response

ATA: Chicago’s budget needs to advance bus and bike lanes

CTA eyes new power station in Avondale to enable more service on Blue Line (Block Club)

Navy Pier flyover on track for completion by end of year (Sun-Times)

ATA looks at how COVID is impacting mobility in the south suburbs

Jefferson Park NIMBYs oppose affordable housing development near Lawrence/Austin (WTTW)

Metra unveils C&NW heritage locomotive (Trains.com)

