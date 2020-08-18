Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 18
- The Tribune looks at how the COVID bike boom is affecting clubs and shops
- Driver fatally struck Hee Park, 81, in crosswalk near Glenview (Patch)
- Several arrested after River North multi-car crash involving CPD squad car (ABC)
- A NW Indiana resident offers tips for people getting back into biking (Tribune)
- The Chainlink owner wants to switch from forum format to publishing articles from members
- City denies raising a river bridge while people were walking across it (Block Club)
- MPC’s “Build Back Better” event on planning a more equitable future takes place 9/15, 12 PM
