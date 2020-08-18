Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 18

The Tribune looks at how the COVID bike boom is affecting clubs and shops

Driver fatally struck Hee Park, 81, in crosswalk near Glenview (Patch)

Several arrested after River North multi-car crash involving CPD squad car (ABC)

A NW Indiana resident offers tips for people getting back into biking (Tribune)

The Chainlink owner wants to switch from forum format to publishing articles from members

City denies raising a river bridge while people were walking across it (Block Club)

MPC’s “Build Back Better” event on planning a more equitable future takes place 9/15, 12 PM

