Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 14
- ATA: Shutting down transit, which hurts vulnerable people, is the wrong response to civil unrest
- City is limiting nighttime Loop transportation access until next week (Sun-Times)
- CTA board president Terry Peterson stepping down after 11 years (Defender)
- 5 injured after motorcyclist, driver towing trailer crash on Edens Expressway (ABC)
- $2M bond for driver accused of intentionally striking, killing Zoraleigh Ryan, 55 (WTTW)
- Metra, Union Pacific face lawsuit after crash critically injures woman in Wheaton (CBS)
- Active Transportation Alliance looks at Divvy expansion, e-bike equity issues
- Developers break ground on 7-story apartment building across from Sheridan stop (Block Club)
- Robert Loerzel releases a new book of Chicago walking tours (
- Street Love Ride: Rolling Deep for Peace in North Lawndale takes place tomorrow 8 PM
