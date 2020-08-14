Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 14

ATA: Shutting down transit, which hurts vulnerable people, is the wrong response to civil unrest

City is limiting nighttime Loop transportation access until next week (Sun-Times)

CTA board president Terry Peterson stepping down after 11 years (Defender)

5 injured after motorcyclist, driver towing trailer crash on Edens Expressway (ABC)

$2M bond for driver accused of intentionally striking, killing Zoraleigh Ryan, 55 (WTTW)

Metra, Union Pacific face lawsuit after crash critically injures woman in Wheaton (CBS)

Active Transportation Alliance looks at Divvy expansion, e-bike equity issues

Developers break ground on 7-story apartment building across from Sheridan stop (Block Club)

Robert Loerzel releases a new book of Chicago walking tours (

Street Love Ride: Rolling Deep for Peace in North Lawndale takes place tomorrow 8 PM

