Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 12

City’s second scooter pilot starts today (CBS 2)

The Tribune offers an explainer on the latest scooter pilot

Despite quiet night, Lightfoot to keep downtown blocked off (WTTW)

Mayor Lightfoot and CPD Supt. Brown face criticism over city’s response to looting (ABC 7)

How Chicago chefs are embracing the walk-up window during the pandemic (Tribune)

Overnight restrictions to downtown to continue for foreseeable future (NBC 5)

7 confirmed tornadoes were confirmed during Monday’s storm (Tribune)

Arial images reveal destruction in Rogers Park after storm (Sun-Times)

Over 7,000 trees damaged during Monday’s storm (Block Club)

Amtrak offering deals on trips out of Chicago (Conde Nast Traveler)

From Tuesday, August 4, through Wednesday, August 12, Streetsblog Chicago assistant editor Courtney Cobbs will be running the site. If you need immediate assistance with an SBC-related issue, please email Courtney at courtney[at]streetsblog.org.

