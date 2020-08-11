Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 11

Yesterday’s storm caused downed trees all over city roadways (Block Club)

Woman killed in hit and run crash in Gold Coast (Tribune)

Bike share launches in Elgin and Aurora (Daily Herald)

More info on the restrictions to downtown access (Tribune)

Navy Pier could temporarily close due to operating losses (Sun-Times)

Englewood residents don’t want recent events to tarnish neighborhood (Tribune)

Metra experiencing delays due to severe weather (NBC 5)

Rogers Park fest turning into parade and video art display this summer (Block Club)

From Tuesday, August 4, through Wednesday, August 12, Streetsblog Chicago assistant editor Courtney Cobbs will be running the site. If you need immediate assistance with an SBC-related issue, please email Courtney at courtney[at]streetsblog.org.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



