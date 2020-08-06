Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 6

Congressional Dems support more federal aid for public transit (Washington Post)

Lakefront restaurants to reopen this week while beaches remain closed (Sun-Times)

Early 2021 groundbreaking planned for Lincoln Yards megadevelopment (Tribune)

A look at the impact of erosion along the North Shore lakefront (Tribune)

Colorful Black Lives Matter mural covers Clifton Avenue in Uptown (Block Club)

Shared streets dining program expands to Wells and Clark in River North (ABC 7)

Demand for bicycles rises as supply chain issues continue (Bicycle Retailer)

Inspired by CTA’s “Ride the Rails” videos, Sound Transit in Seattle area recreates transit commute videos (The Stranger)

