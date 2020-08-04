Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 4

How a new corner store in Englewood could help combat poverty (Citylab)

Weighing the risks of recreational travel during the pandemic (Tribune)

Suburban bars and restaurants asked to take steps in combating COVID (Sun-Times)

CTA bus drivers say many riders still not wearing masks (ABC 7)

Gov. Pritzker opens door to fines for those not wearing masks (Tribune)

Divvy rider hit by CTA train near Ravenswood (CBS 2)

More details on $50 million adaptive reuse office campus in Humboldt Park (Block Club)

Illinois travel order to be revised today by Gov. Pritzker (NBC 5)

Pop-up library in Avondale allows residents to exchange books for free (Block Club)

From Tuesday, August 4, through Wednesday, August 12, Streetsblog Chicago assistant editor Courtney Cobbs will be running the site. If you need immediate assistance with an SBC-related issue, please email Courtney at courtney[at]streetsblog.org.

