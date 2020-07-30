Man, 28, struck on Near West Side is 2nd person walking killed in Chicago this week
A male pedestrian who was fatally struck Wednesday, July 29, on the Near West Side was the second pedestrian fatality on Chicago streets this week, following the death of a man who was run over by a semi driver in Humboldt Park on Monday.
According to police, at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a westbound female driver was changing lanes on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Road when she struck a man who was walking on the street. This stretch of Roosevelt has five mixed-traffic lanes, plus bike lanes.
The man, 28, was found by responding officers on the ground unresponsive and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
According to the police driver returned to the scene and gave officers her statement. She has not been cited. Major Accidents is investigating.
Fatality Tracker: 2020 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets
Pedestrian: 15
Bicyclist: 4
Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.