Man, 28, struck on Near West Side is 2nd person walking killed in Chicago this week

The 1400 block of West Roosevelt. Image: Google Street View
A male pedestrian who was fatally struck Wednesday, July 29, on the Near West Side was the second pedestrian fatality on Chicago streets this week, following the death of a man who was run over by a semi driver in Humboldt Park on Monday.

According to police, at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a westbound female driver was changing lanes on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Road when she struck a man who was walking on the street. This stretch of Roosevelt has five mixed-traffic lanes, plus bike lanes.

The man, 28, was found by responding officers on the ground unresponsive and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

According to the police driver returned to the scene and gave officers her statement. She has not been cited. Major Accidents is investigating.

Fatality Tracker: 2020 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 15
Bicyclist: 4

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.

