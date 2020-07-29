Protected bike lanes that any city can afford

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG
Here’s a 5-part flowchart to demystify Divvy’s Byzantine new e-bike pricing schemeBy John Greenfield |
We racked out brains to figure out how Divvy's ridiculously complicated new pricing scheme works so you don't have to.
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 28By John Greenfield |
ELPC: City’s air quality plan should do more to address diesel traffic, electrify buses (WTTW) Semi driver fatally struck male pedestrian at North/Kimball in Humboldt Park (CBS) Driver fatally shot, car crashes into apartment building in Chatham (CBS) Video shows a senior carjacked in Streeterville by a dozen young people on Divvies (Sun-Times) Police order […]
Cafe Streets are helping out local businesses in the ‘burbsBy Amber Drea |
We checked out the on-street dining scenes in Arlington Heights, Brookfield, Gen Ellyn, Wheaton, St. Charles, Batavia, and Plainfield.
E-Divvy bikes debut Wednesday, equitable-but-complex pricing system announcedBy John Greenfield |
The new pricing system was designed with an eye on equity, but it's rather complicated and includes new fees for parking the e-bikes at non-station locations.
Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 27By John Greenfield |
CTA altered train and bus routes to discourage protesting near CPD headquarters this weekend (NBC) Sun-Times columnist Steinberg checks out CDOT biking classes, e-Divvy bike debut Wednesday 10 hospitalized during CTA bus-involved pileup in Auburn-Gresham (ABC) 6 people injured, building struck, after 2-car crash in Lawndale (CBS) Latest designs for the Logan Square traffic circle […]
Martin: Let’s prioritize transportation equity, catch up with other cities on bikingBy Courtney Cobbs |
Martin's Transportation and Infrastructure Budget Town Hall was an opportunity to get info on the city’s transportation budget and provide feedback on priorities for transportation spending.