Today’s Headlines for Wednesday

  • ATA looks at the impending return of e-scooters to Chicago
  • Southwest Side community leaders discuss COVID transportation issues (ATA)
  • William R. Schaafsma, 57, killed after driver blew red at Homan/Ogden (Sun-Times)
  • Man, 29, hospitalized in fair condition after being shot on bike in Chatham (Fox)
  • Pedestrian bridge along Fox River in Aurora may be replaced (Tribune)
  • There’s still a Columbus statue in South Chicago (Sun-Times)
  • ATA member Jon Gottlieb achieves goal of biking 100,000 miles
  • John discussed the Mellow Chicago Bike Map on Outside the Loop Radio

