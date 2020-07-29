Today’s Headlines for Wednesday
- ATA looks at the impending return of e-scooters to Chicago
- Southwest Side community leaders discuss COVID transportation issues (ATA)
- William R. Schaafsma, 57, killed after driver blew red at Homan/Ogden (Sun-Times)
- Man, 29, hospitalized in fair condition after being shot on bike in Chatham (Fox)
- Pedestrian bridge along Fox River in Aurora may be replaced (Tribune)
- There’s still a Columbus statue in South Chicago (Sun-Times)
- ATA member Jon Gottlieb achieves goal of biking 100,000 miles
- John discussed the Mellow Chicago Bike Map on Outside the Loop Radio
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
