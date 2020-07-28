Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 28

ELPC: City’s air quality plan should do more to address diesel traffic, electrify buses (WTTW)

Semi driver fatally struck pedestrian, 39, at North/Kimball in Humboldt Park (CBS)

Driver fatally shot, car crashes into apartment building in Chatham (CBS)

Video shows a senior carjacked in Streeterville by a dozen young people on Divvies (Sun-Times)

Police order light at Archer/Kedzie to flash red for weekend; Residents say it’s dangerous (CBS)

Rogers Park cafe street on Jarvis is still open to drivers: “I’m absolutely terrified” (Block Club)

CTA to giveaway 5,000 free Ventra cards at community pop-up event in Auburn Park (ABC)

Trove of long-lost Sun-Times photos includes historic images of the CTA

