Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 24

BIPOC rights activists cheer after Lightfoot removes Columbus statues, Miegs Field-style (Block Club)

The history of the the statue, including Mussolini’s involvement (Block Club)

ATA bus fellows deliver transit-related budget requests to City Council

West Side community leaders discussed COVID transportation issues with ATA

Person shot and killed, another injured near Howard stop in Evanston (CBS)

Driver gets 7 years for DUI crash that killed Elizabeth Dunlap, 17, crossing street near school (Patch)

Downtown section of Lakefront Trail is reopening today (Block Club)

Beverly residents are jazzed about incoming Divvy stations (Patch)

