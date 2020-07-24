Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 24
- BIPOC rights activists cheer after Lightfoot removes Columbus statues, Miegs Field-style (Block Club)
- The history of the the statue, including Mussolini’s involvement (Block Club)
- ATA bus fellows deliver transit-related budget requests to City Council
- West Side community leaders discussed COVID transportation issues with ATA
- Person shot and killed, another injured near Howard stop in Evanston (CBS)
- Driver gets 7 years for DUI crash that killed Elizabeth Dunlap, 17, crossing street near school (Patch)
- Downtown section of Lakefront Trail is reopening today (Block Club)
- Beverly residents are jazzed about incoming Divvy stations (Patch)
