Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 24

  • BIPOC rights activists cheer after Lightfoot removes Columbus statues, Miegs Field-style (Block Club)
  • The history of the the statue, including Mussolini’s involvement (Block Club)
  • ATA bus fellows deliver transit-related budget requests to City Council
  • West Side community leaders discussed COVID transportation issues with ATA
  • Person shot and killed, another injured near Howard stop in Evanston (CBS)
  • Driver gets 7 years for DUI crash that killed Elizabeth Dunlap, 17, crossing street near school (Patch)
  • Downtown section of Lakefront Trail is reopening today (Block Club)
  • Beverly residents are jazzed about incoming Divvy stations (Patch)

