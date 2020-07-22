Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 22

  • Truck driver killed Domingo Duran Soriano, 78, on Hoffman Estates sidewalk (Sun-Times)
  • Prosecutors: Driver who killed Patricia Wickers, 76, was high on PCP, drove 76 mph (Sun-Times)
  • WBEZ looks at the issue of police confiscating 76 bikes at Friday’s Columbus protest
  • Metra asks STB for injunction against Union Pacific to maintain commuter service (Trains)
  • Metra increases grant for new Clarendon Hills station in downtown revitalization project (Tribune)
  • Grant Park infrastructure is crumbling, advisory council warns (WTTW)
  • Why are so many cyclists crossing Rt 14 at Dundee Rd in Palatine? (The Chainlink)
  • Bluesman and CTA bus driver Toronzo Cannon discusses life during the pandemic (Reader)

