Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 22
- Truck driver killed Domingo Duran Soriano, 78, on Hoffman Estates sidewalk (Sun-Times)
- Prosecutors: Driver who killed Patricia Wickers, 76, was high on PCP, drove 76 mph (Sun-Times)
- WBEZ looks at the issue of police confiscating 76 bikes at Friday’s Columbus protest
- Metra asks STB for injunction against Union Pacific to maintain commuter service (Trains)
- Metra increases grant for new Clarendon Hills station in downtown revitalization project (Tribune)
- Grant Park infrastructure is crumbling, advisory council warns (WTTW)
- Why are so many cyclists crossing Rt 14 at Dundee Rd in Palatine? (The Chainlink)
- Bluesman and CTA bus driver Toronzo Cannon discusses life during the pandemic (Reader)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.