Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 22

Truck driver killed Domingo Duran Soriano, 78, on Hoffman Estates sidewalk (Sun-Times)

Prosecutors: Driver who killed Patricia Wickers, 76, was high on PCP, drove 76 mph (Sun-Times)

WBEZ looks at the issue of police confiscating 76 bikes at Friday’s Columbus protest

Metra asks STB for injunction against Union Pacific to maintain commuter service (Trains)

Metra increases grant for new Clarendon Hills station in downtown revitalization project (Tribune)

Grant Park infrastructure is crumbling, advisory council warns (WTTW)

Why are so many cyclists crossing Rt 14 at Dundee Rd in Palatine? (The Chainlink)

Bluesman and CTA bus driver Toronzo Cannon discusses life during the pandemic (Reader)

