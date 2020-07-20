Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 20

During weekend protests, cops used bikes as weapons, protesters used them for barricades (FB, Block Club)

Video shows officer striking protester with SUV at demonstration near Lightfoot’s house (Sun-Times)

2 Niles police officers killed after suspected drunk driver crashes into motorcycle club ride (WGN)

Pedestrian killed on 1-94 near 83rd during string of hit-and-run crashes (Sun-Times)

Hazel Crest man charged with DUI in fatal Dan Ryan crash (Sun-Times)

Man found dead on on ‘L’ train at Belmont stop, possibly of drug overdose (WBBM)

New mural and push for bike lanes to commemorate Issac Martinez, 13, killed on bike (WTTW)

CTA Prez Carter: We were right to fire bus drivers after fight, since they broke several rules (Sun-Times)

RTA, Pace begin study of express bus service along I-294 Tollway (Mass Transit)

Local bike shop owners discuss the difficulty in getting cycles, parts during bike boom (Herald News)

