Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 17
- Boy, 13, killed on bike at unsignalized bike route crossing of 4-lane street near N. Branch Trail (Sun-Times)
- Driver charged with July 4 hit-and-run that killed cyclist Chad Aiello, 37, in Waukegan (Sun-Times)
- SB Dan Ryan closed on South Side after crashes leave 2 dead, baby critically injured (ABC)
- 2 injured, one seriously, while trying to walk across LSD at Chicago Avenue (ABC)
- Details on the planned disruptions at Granville, Thorndale and Bryn Mawr stations for RPM (WTTW)
- Meet the artist who created an homage to steelworker families by South Chicago Metra stop (Block Club)
- Ald. Martin holds a 47th Ward transportation infrastructure budget town hall on 7/21 (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.