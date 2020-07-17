Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 17

Boy, 13, killed on bike at unsignalized bike route crossing of 4-lane street near N. Branch Trail (Sun-Times)

Driver charged with July 4 hit-and-run that killed cyclist Chad Aiello, 37, in Waukegan (Sun-Times)

SB Dan Ryan closed on South Side after crashes leave 2 dead, baby critically injured (ABC)

2 injured, one seriously, while trying to walk across LSD at Chicago Avenue (ABC)

Details on the planned disruptions at Granville, Thorndale and Bryn Mawr stations for RPM (WTTW)

Meet the artist who created an homage to steelworker families by South Chicago Metra stop (Block Club)

Ald. Martin holds a 47th Ward transportation infrastructure budget town hall on 7/21 (Block Club)

