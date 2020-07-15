Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 15

Lime: Rides starting on S. and W. sides would be 50% off if we’re included in scooter pilot (Block Club)

More discussion of how the transit shutdown during protests impacted Chicagoans (ATA)

3 young women shot in drive-by near 79th Street Red Line station (CBS)

3 in custody, suspected of causing crash on LSD to rob victims at gunpoint (CBS)

Video: Passenger threw punch before now-fired CTA worker body-slammed him (Sun-Times)

Podcast: Metra leaders discuss the future of commuter rail (Railway Age)

Neighbors object to plan for 406-unit tower with 6-story parking garage (Block Club)

