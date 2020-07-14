Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 14

ATA: Safe Routes Partnership report says Illinois lags other states in walking and biking policy

City expands reopening of Riverwalk, restoring path to full, daylong use (Tribune)

Jack Roche, fatally struck in Mount Greenwood, mourned by football team he managed (KansasCity.com)

Car sliced in two, no fatalities reported in 6-vehicle crash at Park Ridge-Niles border (Tribune)

Skokie carjacking ends with police chase into Chicago, a crash and 2 arrests (Tribune)

Proposed Oswego station area could include multifamily housing, retail, commuter lot (Tribune)

ATA hosts “Transit Justice Talk: COVID-19 and Beyond” on July 20, 6 PM

