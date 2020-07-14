Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 14

  • ATA: Safe Routes Partnership report says Illinois lags other states in walking and biking policy
  • City expands reopening of Riverwalk, restoring path to full, daylong use (Tribune)
  • Jack Roche, fatally struck in Mount Greenwood, mourned by football team he managed (KansasCity.com)
  • Car sliced in two, no fatalities reported in 6-vehicle crash at Park Ridge-Niles border (Tribune)
  • Skokie carjacking ends with police chase into Chicago, a crash and 2 arrests (Tribune)
  • Proposed Oswego station area could include multifamily housing, retail, commuter lot (Tribune)
  • ATA hosts “Transit Justice Talk: COVID-19 and Beyond” on July 20, 6 PM

