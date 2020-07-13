SUV driver fatally struck pedestrian John M. Roche Jr., 21, in Mount Greenwood

The driver of an SUV struck and killed John M. Roche Jr., 20, Saturday night as he was walking in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the driver of a 2015 Honda SUV told responding officers he was driving southbound at 11:50 p.m. in the 11100 block of South Pulaski Road when Roche “stepped into traffic in front of his vehicle, causing [the driver] to strike the victim.”

However, the victim is not alive to tell his side of the story. A police spokesperson did not provide answers to questions about which direction Roche was walking, whether he was in a crosswalk, and who had the green light. At the intersection 111th and Pulaski, both roadways have five-lanes.

Roche was transported to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the CPD. He lived two blocks west of the crash site on the 11100 block of South Keeler Avenue in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Major Accidents is investigating the crash. As of this morning there were no charges or citations.

Fatality Tracker: 2020 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 13

Bicyclist: 4

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.