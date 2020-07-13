Williams was the third Chicago cyclist to die in a crash in the last month. The other victims were recycling worker Louis Jacobson, 67, who crashed after hitting pothole in West Ridge on June 18, and Issac Martinez, 13, fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Ashburn on June 29.

Also in the last month, a 31-year-old female cyclist, whom records indicate is Chicago Department of Transportation bike safety ambassador Whitney Warner, was critically injured by a turning CDOT truck driver in Avondale on June 23. And on June 27, a 42-year-old man was struck by a driver on the Magnificent Mile, resulting in a broken ankle.

June 18: Louis Jacobson, 67, died after striking a pothole in West Ridge.

June 23: Female cyclist, 31, critically injured by turning trucker in Avondale.

June 27: Male cyclist, 42, suffered broken ankle after being struck on Mag Mile.

June 29: Issac Martinez, 13, fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Ashburn.

July 13: Walter Williams, 72, struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in North Lawndale.

