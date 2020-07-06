Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 6

SE Side bike protests against police in schools, relocation of scrap metal recycler to area (CBS)

New Slow Street opens on South Shore Drive from 53rd to 56th in Hyde Park (CDOT)

2 Chicago police officers hurt after striking closed Steelworkers Park gate (Sun-Times)

String of violent robberies on Red Line in River North, Lincoln Park (CBS)

Community bike shops keep cyclists rolling during the pandemic (Active Trans)

Motorist-only movie theater opening in Soldier Field on Wednesday (Block Club)

Bike tour of sites related to 1919 Chicago Race Riot on July 25

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.