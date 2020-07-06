Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 6
- SE Side bike protests against police in schools, relocation of scrap metal recycler to area (CBS)
- New Slow Street opens on South Shore Drive from 53rd to 56th in Hyde Park (CDOT)
- 2 Chicago police officers hurt after striking closed Steelworkers Park gate (Sun-Times)
- String of violent robberies on Red Line in River North, Lincoln Park (CBS)
- Community bike shops keep cyclists rolling during the pandemic (Active Trans)
- Motorist-only movie theater opening in Soldier Field on Wednesday (Block Club)
- Bike tour of sites related to 1919 Chicago Race Riot on July 25
