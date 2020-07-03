Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 3

The COVID pandemic is taking a tremendous toll on public transit systems (NY Times)

CDOT introduces free workshops to help adults learn how to ride a bicycle

CTA bus driver charged in body slamming incident that went viral (ABC 7)

Everything you need to know about Chicago’s travel order (NBC 5)

Neil Steinberg column encourages residents to get outside and enjoy the summer (Sun-Times)

Curbed interviews Representative Ayanna Pressley and discusses free public transit

Wealthy lakefront resident agrees to remove bushes from public property (Sun-Times)

The hedges are gone, but protesters want Lakeview homeowner to close southwest side asphalt plant (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3, including Today’s Headlines and possibly a article or two.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.