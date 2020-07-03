Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 3
- The COVID pandemic is taking a tremendous toll on public transit systems (NY Times)
- CDOT introduces free workshops to help adults learn how to ride a bicycle
- CTA bus driver charged in body slamming incident that went viral (ABC 7)
- Everything you need to know about Chicago’s travel order (NBC 5)
- Neil Steinberg column encourages residents to get outside and enjoy the summer (Sun-Times)
- Curbed interviews Representative Ayanna Pressley and discusses free public transit
- Wealthy lakefront resident agrees to remove bushes from public property (Sun-Times)
- The hedges are gone, but protesters want Lakeview homeowner to close southwest side asphalt plant (Block Club)
