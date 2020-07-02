Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 2

Lakeview residents hang out in public space “claimed” by wealthy homeowner (Block Club)

Chicago’s urban campuses are grappling with social distancing (WBEZ)

Adventure park with tallest zipline tower on the continent to open in Chicago suburbs (NBC 5)

Far south side public housing residents kept in the dark on nearby toxic dump sites (Sun-Times)

More details on 13-year-old hit and run bicyclist victim in Ashburn (Block Club)

15-year Avondale boy missing, last seen riding bicycle (Sun-Times)

Could free travel kits with sanitizer and masks make CTA riders feel more comfortable? (RE Journals)

Chicago construction keeps chugging along during pandemic (Bisnow)

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3, including Today’s Headlines and possibly a article or two.

