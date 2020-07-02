Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 2
- Lakeview residents hang out in public space “claimed” by wealthy homeowner (Block Club)
- Chicago’s urban campuses are grappling with social distancing (WBEZ)
- Adventure park with tallest zipline tower on the continent to open in Chicago suburbs (NBC 5)
- Far south side public housing residents kept in the dark on nearby toxic dump sites (Sun-Times)
- More details on 13-year-old hit and run bicyclist victim in Ashburn (Block Club)
- 15-year Avondale boy missing, last seen riding bicycle (Sun-Times)
- Could free travel kits with sanitizer and masks make CTA riders feel more comfortable? (RE Journals)
- Chicago construction keeps chugging along during pandemic (Bisnow)
Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3, including Today’s Headlines and possibly a article or two.
