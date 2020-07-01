Today’s Headlines for Wednesday July 1
- Driver charged in hit-and-run death of Issac Martinez, 13, on bike, 2nd vigil held (Sun-Times)
- Hit-and-run driver injured boy, 2, in Park Manor (CBS)
- Op-ed in Missouri paper victim blames Chicago cyclists hit by right-turning truckers (RDN)
- 2 CTA employees fired after video surfacing showing driver body-slamming passenger (CBS)
- A good problem to have: Local shops are scrambling to meet demand for bikes (ABC)
- Millennium Park’s Great Lawn is reopening with social distancing circles (Block Club)
- Here’s everywhere you can currently dine outside in Chicago (Eater)
- Bustle in a hedgerow: Politically connected rich guy used hedges to privatize parkland (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3, including Today’s Headlines and possibly a article or two.
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.