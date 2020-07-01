Today’s Headlines for Wednesday July 1

Driver charged in hit-and-run death of Issac Martinez, 13, on bike, 2nd vigil held (Sun-Times)

Hit-and-run driver injured boy, 2, in Park Manor (CBS)

Op-ed in Missouri paper victim blames Chicago cyclists hit by right-turning truckers (RDN)

2 CTA employees fired after video surfacing showing driver body-slamming passenger (CBS)

A good problem to have: Local shops are scrambling to meet demand for bikes (ABC)

Millennium Park’s Great Lawn is reopening with social distancing circles (Block Club)

Here’s everywhere you can currently dine outside in Chicago (Eater)

Bustle in a hedgerow: Politically connected rich guy used hedges to privatize parkland (Block Club)

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3, including Today’s Headlines and possibly a article or two.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



