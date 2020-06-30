Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 30

Newly released video shows fired CPD chief Eddie Johnson sleeping in his car (Block Club)

Active Trans: During Chicago Bike Week, let’s recommit ourselves to safer streets

A mobility justice reading list, including articles by SBC’s Courtney Cobbs (Active Trans)

Pedestrian Carlos Suncin fatally struck in south-suburban Calumet City (Tribune)

Suspension recommended for CPD sergeant who ordered arrest of CTA supervisor (Tribune)

Ald. Hadden says people are already using beaches, so lifeguards are needed (Block Club)

Metra is offering a $10 all-day pass at least until the end of the month (ABC)

La Nocturne Music Caravana bike ride with live music meets Friday 7 PM at 21st and Morgan

Streetsblog Chicago will not be publishing on Thursday, July 3, and Friday, July 4.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



