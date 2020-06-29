Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 29

Hit-and-run driver arrested after fatally striking Isaac Martinez, 13, on his bike in Ashburn (Tribune)

Convicted murder charged in slaying of Brandon McGhee, 23 outside Logan station (Sun-Times)

6 hurt after CTA bus driver crashes into building after being struck by hit-and-run driver (Sun-Times)

Man suffers minor injuries after lying under oncoming Pink Line train in Lawndale (Sun-Times)

Milwaukee redesign between Western and California will strip parking, add curb protection (Block Club)

Mary Schmich, who floated the idea of Social Distancing Ambassadors, interviews SDAs (Tribune)

89-unit apartment building proposed a ten-minute walk from Highland Park Metra (Tribune)

Streetsblog Chicago will not be publishing on Thursday, July 3, and Friday, July 4.

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



