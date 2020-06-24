Today’s Headlines for Wednesday June, 24

Driver charged with homicide, DUI for Gresham crash that killed friend Caleb White, 26 (Sun-Times)

Aurora man charged with DUI that left both drivers trapped in cars (Tribune)

Metra endangers workers with lax COVID policy, union for track workers charges (Crain’s)

Heart of Italy strip on Oakley is now a Cafe Street, 5 other corridors are on deck (ABC)

Affordable senior housing with 77 units, 44 spaces proposed for vacant lot at 835 W. Wilson (Block Club)

West Side running group logs miles to fuel their activism, promote Black self-love (Block Club)

Bucktown Garden Walk replaced with self-guided virtual neighborhood tour (Block Club)

