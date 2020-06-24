Today’s Headlines for Wednesday June, 24
- Driver charged with homicide, DUI for Gresham crash that killed friend Caleb White, 26 (Sun-Times)
- Aurora man charged with DUI that left both drivers trapped in cars (Tribune)
- Metra endangers workers with lax COVID policy, union for track workers charges (Crain’s)
- Heart of Italy strip on Oakley is now a Cafe Street, 5 other corridors are on deck (ABC)
- Affordable senior housing with 77 units, 44 spaces proposed for vacant lot at 835 W. Wilson (Block Club)
- West Side running group logs miles to fuel their activism, promote Black self-love (Block Club)
- Bucktown Garden Walk replaced with self-guided virtual neighborhood tour (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.