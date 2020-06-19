Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 19

CTA and Pace are resuming front boarding, fare collection as ridership slowly increases (Tribune)

CDOT: 30 miles of new bikeways are planned this year, half of them on South Side (Tribune)

Last month Active Trans’ advocacy team started listening tour with more than 100 stakeholders

Woman, daughter return to scene to thank Good Samaritans from SW Side crash (CBS)

Bike shop business is booming as people seek socially distanced transportation, exercise (WGN)

With streets empty, elote vendor starts online delivery service (Block Club)

“History Mystery” bike tour returns to Beverly (Patch)

