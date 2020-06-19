Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 19
- CTA and Pace are resuming front boarding, fare collection as ridership slowly increases (Tribune)
- CDOT: 30 miles of new bikeways are planned this year, half of them on South Side (Tribune)
- Last month Active Trans’ advocacy team started listening tour with more than 100 stakeholders
- Woman, daughter return to scene to thank Good Samaritans from SW Side crash (CBS)
- Bike shop business is booming as people seek socially distanced transportation, exercise (WGN)
- With streets empty, elote vendor starts online delivery service (Block Club)
- “History Mystery” bike tour returns to Beverly (Patch)
