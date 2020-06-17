Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 17

ACLU: Other than the 1st night of curfew, 93% of those arrested for violations were Black (Sun-Times)

3 dead, 2 injured after driver hits hydrant, tree in Ashburn near Evergreen Cemetery

Man, 54, fatally shot on bike near Rogers Park’s Recyclery after getting caught in crossfire (Tribune)

Trucker fatally struck Jake Enblom, 20, on I-80 as he was walking away from a minor crash (Patch)

As restaurants reopen with outdoor seating, servers worry about viral exposure (Block Club)

Albany Park restaurateurs say narrow sidewalks exclude them from reopening plan (Block Club)

Plan for 2 apartment buildings at abandoned Spire site includes 2 Divvy station (CBS)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.