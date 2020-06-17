Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 17

  • ACLU: Other than the 1st night of curfew, 93% of those arrested for violations were Black (Sun-Times)
  • 3 dead, 2 injured after driver hits hydrant, tree in Ashburn near Evergreen Cemetery
  • Man, 54, fatally shot on bike near Rogers Park’s Recyclery after getting caught in crossfire (Tribune)
  • Trucker fatally struck Jake Enblom, 20, on I-80 as he was walking away from a minor crash (Patch)
  • As restaurants reopen with outdoor seating, servers worry about viral exposure (Block Club)
  • Albany Park restaurateurs say narrow sidewalks exclude them from reopening plan (Block Club)
  • Plan for 2 apartment buildings at abandoned Spire site includes 2 Divvy station (CBS)

