Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 17
- ACLU: Other than the 1st night of curfew, 93% of those arrested for violations were Black (Sun-Times)
- 3 dead, 2 injured after driver hits hydrant, tree in Ashburn near Evergreen Cemetery
- Man, 54, fatally shot on bike near Rogers Park’s Recyclery after getting caught in crossfire (Tribune)
- Trucker fatally struck Jake Enblom, 20, on I-80 as he was walking away from a minor crash (Patch)
- As restaurants reopen with outdoor seating, servers worry about viral exposure (Block Club)
- Albany Park restaurateurs say narrow sidewalks exclude them from reopening plan (Block Club)
- Plan for 2 apartment buildings at abandoned Spire site includes 2 Divvy station (CBS)
