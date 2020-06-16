Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 16
- Active Trans looks at the impact of the transit shutdown during the George Floyd protests
- Kamin: Reopening the LFT is great, but it’s time to create on-street corona cycleways (Tribune)
- City launching pilot program to improve CTA bus connections on West Side (CBS)
- After driver broadsided another motorist in W. Elsdon, Good Samaritans rushed to help (ABC)
- Ray’s Music Exchange mural from ‘Blues Brothers’ dance scene destroyed during unrest (Block Club)
- Courtney joins ATA & MPC for 47th Ward forum on Slow Streets etc. tonight at 6 PM
- Think Outside Da Block Juneteenth ride this Friday 6/19, 7 PM registration, 6204 S. Green
- CDOT webinar on improvements to Milwaukee Ave. in Logan, Wednesday 6/24 noon
