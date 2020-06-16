Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 16

Active Trans looks at the impact of the transit shutdown during the George Floyd protests

Kamin: Reopening the LFT is great, but it’s time to create on-street corona cycleways (Tribune)

City launching pilot program to improve CTA bus connections on West Side (CBS)

After driver broadsided another motorist in W. Elsdon, Good Samaritans rushed to help (ABC)

Ray’s Music Exchange mural from ‘Blues Brothers’ dance scene destroyed during unrest (Block Club)

Courtney joins ATA & MPC for 47th Ward forum on Slow Streets etc. tonight at 6 PM

Think Outside Da Block Juneteenth ride this Friday 6/19, 7 PM registration, 6204 S. Green

CDOT webinar on improvements to Milwaukee Ave. in Logan, Wednesday 6/24 noon

