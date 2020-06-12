Today’s Headlines for Friday, June
- First of car-free cafe streets are opening in Lakeview today (Tribune)
- Sections of riverwalk, including restaurants and rentals, open today with restrictions (Tribune)
- Tribune architecture Blair Kamin checks out the Leland Slow Street
- Driver fatally struck 2 seniors in Naperville crosswalk, no charges (Sun-Times)
- Girl, 15, killed after teen driver struck pole near Woodstock (Sun-Times)
- Several people rescued after West Loop crash involving at least 3 drivers (CBS)
- CTA investigating body-slam video showing bus driver throwing person to ground (Sun-Times)
- CTA modernization project connects new and out-of-work tradespeople with jobs (ABC)
