Today’s Headlines for Friday, June

First of car-free cafe streets are opening in Lakeview today (Tribune)

Sections of riverwalk, including restaurants and rentals, open today with restrictions (Tribune)

Tribune architecture Blair Kamin checks out the Leland Slow Street

Driver fatally struck 2 seniors in Naperville crosswalk, no charges (Sun-Times)

Girl, 15, killed after teen driver struck pole near Woodstock (Sun-Times)

Several people rescued after West Loop crash involving at least 3 drivers (CBS)

CTA investigating body-slam video showing bus driver throwing person to ground (Sun-Times)

CTA modernization project connects new and out-of-work tradespeople with jobs (ABC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.