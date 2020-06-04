Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 4
- Park bathrooms reopen, Riverwalk reopens for morning biking, all-day passive use (WTTW)
- CTA service restored with some downtown station closures and bus detours
- Most Metra lines will operate with modified Sunday schedules through June 7
- Pace suburban bus and paratransit service is operating more-or-less normally
- Divvy bike-share is still operating on a 6 AM to 8 PM schedule
- Woman killed, 5 injured, after police chase ends with multiple crashes on Irving Park (Tribune)
- CTA releases a guide to safe riding measures as Chicago enters Phase 3 (Time Out)
- House Democrats seek billions for CTA, Union Station, roads (Crain’s)
- As Illinois reopens, why not take a bike ride down the I & M Canal Trail? (Sun-Times)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.