Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 4

Park bathrooms reopen, Riverwalk reopens for morning biking, all-day passive use (WTTW)

CTA service restored with some downtown station closures and bus detours

Most Metra lines will operate with modified Sunday schedules through June 7

Pace suburban bus and paratransit service is operating more-or-less normally

Divvy bike-share is still operating on a 6 AM to 8 PM schedule

Woman killed, 5 injured, after police chase ends with multiple crashes on Irving Park (Tribune)

CTA releases a guide to safe riding measures as Chicago enters Phase 3 (Time Out)

House Democrats seek billions for CTA, Union Station, roads (Crain’s)

As Illinois reopens, why not take a bike ride down the I & M Canal Trail? (Sun-Times)

