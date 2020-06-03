Today’s Headlines

Partial reopening of the Loop, CTA and Divvy service largely restored, curfew still on

Metra service resumes today on most lines with modified Sunday schedule

Pace including I-55 Bus on Shoulder Express Service and full Chicago paratransit, is running

Wisniewski back from furlough, looks at ATA’s petition to reopen transit (Tribune)

I-355 lanes blocked after tanker catches fire in Downers Grove near Butterfield Road (CNN)

Active Trans looks at the challenges of staying safe while using transit

Restaurant owners call for faster permitting process to open sidewalk cafes, patios (Block Club)

