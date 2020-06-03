Today’s Headlines

  • Partial reopening of the Loop, CTA and Divvy service largely restored, curfew still on
  • Metra service resumes today on most lines with modified Sunday schedule
  • Pace including I-55 Bus on Shoulder Express Service and full Chicago paratransit, is running
  • Wisniewski back from furlough, looks at ATA’s petition to reopen transit (Tribune)
  • I-355 lanes blocked after tanker catches fire in Downers Grove near Butterfield Road (CNN)
  • Active Trans looks at the challenges of staying safe while using transit
  • Restaurant owners call for faster permitting process to open sidewalk cafes, patios (Block Club)
  • Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

