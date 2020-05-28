Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 29
- Wabansia, Wood, and Roscoe are also getting Slow Streets treatments (Sun-Times)
- Biagi says CDOT may create emergency bus lanes as part of reopening strategy (Crain’s)
- Daily Northwestern looks at the challenges facing transit agencies, workers, and riders
- Meet Active Trans’ new bus organizing fellows, conducting surveys of essential workers
- Juan Cabral, 55, dies nearly 3 weeks after driver struck him in Back of the Yards (Sun-Times)
- Teen driving stolen car injured bicyclist on 1300 block of W. Hubbard (WGN)
- Chicago may re-legalize accessory dwelling units, aka “granny flats” (Tribune)
- Boystown is getting rainbow bike racks (Block Club)
