Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 29

Wabansia, Wood, and Roscoe are also getting Slow Streets treatments (Sun-Times)

Biagi says CDOT may create emergency bus lanes as part of reopening strategy (Crain’s)

Daily Northwestern looks at the challenges facing transit agencies, workers, and riders

Meet Active Trans’ new bus organizing fellows, conducting surveys of essential workers

Juan Cabral, 55, dies nearly 3 weeks after driver struck him in Back of the Yards (Sun-Times)

Teen driving stolen car injured bicyclist on 1300 block of W. Hubbard (WGN)

Chicago may re-legalize accessory dwelling units, aka “granny flats” (Tribune)

Boystown is getting rainbow bike racks (Block Club)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.



