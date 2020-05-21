Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 21
- Active Trans hopes to raise $60K starting with its first-ever Giving Day tomorrow 5/22
- Outdoor seating OK at IL restaurants after 5/29, hopefully not in “bus lanes and bike lanes” (Block Club)
- To draw back riders, Metra offers $10 daily pass (Tribune)
- Man, 51, cuts and pepper sprays man, 29, on Wilson platform during altercation (ABC)
- Active Trans and Star:Line Chicago ask Metra to consider racial equity when making cuts
- Safety tips for transit riders during COVID-19 (Active Trans)
- Webinars on draft recommendations for Elmhurst ped/bike plan 5/27 at noon and 5:30 PM
