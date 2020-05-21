Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 21

Active Trans hopes to raise $60K starting with its first-ever Giving Day tomorrow 5/22

Outdoor seating OK at IL restaurants after 5/29, hopefully not in “bus lanes and bike lanes” (Block Club)

To draw back riders, Metra offers $10 daily pass (Tribune)

Man, 51, cuts and pepper sprays man, 29, on Wilson platform during altercation (ABC)

Active Trans and Star:Line Chicago ask Metra to consider racial equity when making cuts

Safety tips for transit riders during COVID-19 (Active Trans)

Webinars on draft recommendations for Elmhurst ped/bike plan 5/27 at noon and 5:30 PM

