Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 12

Lightfoot provides a few more clues about what the reopening of the LFT could look like (Block Club)

Hit-and-run driver causes 6-car pile-up in Chatham, injuring one of the other motorists (Sun-Times)

Crawford plant redeveloper hit with $2,500 fine due to water running into canal (Block Club)

West Ridge’s Great Jewish Family Fest canceled, replaced with a car parade (Block Club)

MPC’s Debbie Liu named one of Crain’s magazine’s 20 in Their Twenties

“No place like home” mural installed by Bickerdike development at former L. Frank Baum site (Crain’s)

Cars sitting idle during Stay at Home is great, but it does present maintenance challenges (Southtown)

