Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 11

Trucker fatally struck man, 25, who was walking in the right lane of I-57 (Tribune)

3 teens injured, 1 critically, in Kane County after underage driver slams car into tree (NBC)

Milwaukee is opening 10 miles of Active Streets during the pandemic (Urban Milwaukee)

Black Chicago teens say they need more open space to allow for social distancing during C-19 (WBEZ)

Kyle Lucas’ petition to reopen LFT to bikes, open streets has 1,340+ signatures

Similar petition from Harris School students has 115+ signatures

Trails for IL director Steve Buchtel is delivering beers by bike as the Homewood Beer Fairy (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

