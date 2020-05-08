Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 8
- COVID-19 cost IL $560 M in gas tax revenue this year, possibly delaying infra plans (Tribune)
- Reps from ATA, Friends of the Parks, CDOT, and SBC discuss open streets (WTTW)
- Hammersley Architecture proposes a citywide open streets plan (Block Club)
- Family of man killed while walking down the middle of Metra tracks sues Metra (FOX)
- Mom, 3 children ‘traumatized’ after police point gun at their car in Humboldt Park (Block Club)
- Sun-Times editorial: We like the Michael Reese plan, including new Metra station
- UIC epidemiologist: It’s OK to hang out in socially-distanced groups in parks (Block Club)
- WTTW looks at the history of Chinatown’s Ping Tom Park
- Childhood bike rides to a ballpark helped launch Matt Zahora’s baseball career (Tribune)
