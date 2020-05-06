Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 6

  • Pritzker unveils 5-phase plan for reopening the state when pandemic eases (Block Club)
  • IL attorney general sues developer over botched Crawford smokestack demolition (Block Club)
  • Man charged with DUI in crash that killed Brandon Heard, 43, on I-80 near Morris (Sun-Times)
  • West Chicago man charged in hit-and-run crash involving Geneva police officer (Herald)
  • Festivals, concerts canceled, but Pritzker won’t commit to canceling Lollapalooza (Block Club)
  • Real Estate news site Curbed Chicago, which often covered transpo, has closed down (Feder)
  • Kantian ethical debate: You might get away with riding LFT at night, but should you? (Chainlink)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

