Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 6
- Pritzker unveils 5-phase plan for reopening the state when pandemic eases (Block Club)
- IL attorney general sues developer over botched Crawford smokestack demolition (Block Club)
- Man charged with DUI in crash that killed Brandon Heard, 43, on I-80 near Morris (Sun-Times)
- West Chicago man charged in hit-and-run crash involving Geneva police officer (Herald)
- Festivals, concerts canceled, but Pritzker won’t commit to canceling Lollapalooza (Block Club)
- Real Estate news site Curbed Chicago, which often covered transpo, has closed down (Feder)
- Kantian ethical debate: You might get away with riding LFT at night, but should you? (Chainlink)
