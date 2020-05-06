Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 6

Pritzker unveils 5-phase plan for reopening the state when pandemic eases (Block Club)

IL attorney general sues developer over botched Crawford smokestack demolition (Block Club)

Man charged with DUI in crash that killed Brandon Heard, 43, on I-80 near Morris (Sun-Times)

West Chicago man charged in hit-and-run crash involving Geneva police officer (Herald)

Festivals, concerts canceled, but Pritzker won’t commit to canceling Lollapalooza (Block Club)

Real Estate news site Curbed Chicago, which often covered transpo, has closed down (Feder)

Kantian ethical debate: You might get away with riding LFT at night, but should you? (Chainlink)

