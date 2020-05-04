Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 4

Differences in race/class account for why 2 adjacent Chicago zip codes have disparate C-19 outcomes (USA Today)

Driver kills 65-year-old male pedestrian on Bishop Ford, flees the scene (Tribune)

CPD: Man died of self-inflicted injuries after standoff that shut down Red Line, Dan Ryan (Tribune)

5, including 3 children, suffer minor injuries after SUV driver crashes into Arlington Heights Denny’s (Sun-Times)

Driver faces DUI, gun charges after T-boning CTA bus into bank, injuring 4 (Sun-Times)

How to celebrate Bike to School Day in Illinois when there’s no school (ABC)

Kamin touts Graceland Cemetery as a green oasis — hopefully it will stay open (Tribune)

