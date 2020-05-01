Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 1

Active Trans has softened its anti-open streets stance somewhat as the movement picks up speed

Chicago communities hardest-hit by COVID-19 are low-density neighborhoods of color (ProPublica)

Man killed in rollover crash on Dan Ryan near 95th Street (Tribune)

Man, 81, fatally injured in Mundelein head-on crash (Tribune)

Indiana trooper seriously injured in Gary crash; driver arrested (Tribune)

Conservative website The Federalist cheers on Chicagoans flattening fences to recreate safely in parks

We live-tweeted yesterday’s Northwest Side bike advocate meeting

