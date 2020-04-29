Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 29
- Active Trans’ anti-open streets position is influencing the debate in Austin, TX (Austin Monitor)
- COPA releases new videos of police shooting of Ariel Roman after he crossed between ‘L’ cars (CBS)]
- 2 police officers hospitalized Englewood crash that left officer, pedestrian seriously injured (Tribune)
- Columnist discusses his quarantine fatigue, social distancing mistakes (Tribune)
- Loop Alliance cancels summer ACTIVATE alley parties (Block Club)
- Amtrak swaps buses for Hiawatha trains to Milwaukee due to low ridership (Patch)
- Half-off Divvy memberships and $1 rides extended through May along with SAH order (WBBM)
- PETA applauds Chicago’s upcoming ban on horse-drawn carriages
- Community gardening in the COVID-19 era (WBBM)
- Coronavirus-themed pothole art appears in Uptown (Block Club)
