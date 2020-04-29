Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 29

  • Active Trans’ anti-open streets position is influencing the debate in Austin, TX  (Austin Monitor)
  • COPA releases new videos of police shooting of Ariel Roman after he crossed between ‘L’ cars (CBS)]
  • 2 police officers hospitalized Englewood crash that left officer, pedestrian seriously injured (Tribune)
  • Columnist discusses his quarantine fatigue, social distancing mistakes (Tribune)
  • Loop Alliance cancels summer ACTIVATE alley parties (Block Club)
  • Amtrak swaps buses for Hiawatha trains to Milwaukee due to low ridership (Patch)
  • Half-off Divvy memberships and $1 rides extended through May along with SAH order (WBBM)
  • PETA applauds Chicago’s upcoming ban on horse-drawn carriages
  • Community gardening in the COVID-19 era (WBBM)
  • Coronavirus-themed pothole art appears in Uptown (Block Club)

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus. 

