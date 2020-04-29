Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 29

Active Trans’ anti-open streets position is influencing the debate in Austin, TX (Austin Monitor)

COPA releases new videos of police shooting of Ariel Roman after he crossed between ‘L’ cars (CBS)]

2 police officers hospitalized Englewood crash that left officer, pedestrian seriously injured (Tribune)

Columnist discusses his quarantine fatigue, social distancing mistakes (Tribune)

Loop Alliance cancels summer ACTIVATE alley parties (Block Club)

Amtrak swaps buses for Hiawatha trains to Milwaukee due to low ridership (Patch)

Half-off Divvy memberships and $1 rides extended through May along with SAH order (WBBM)

PETA applauds Chicago’s upcoming ban on horse-drawn carriages

Community gardening in the COVID-19 era (WBBM)

Coronavirus-themed pothole art appears in Uptown (Block Club)

