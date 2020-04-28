Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 28

6 months after death of Carla Aiello, Milwaukee bike lane repainted, but no protected lanes (Block Club)

State parks are reopening, Forest preserve parking lots are closing, Chicago parks staying closed (WTTW)

Letter: Reopen parks and hire social distancing ambassadors to enforce the rules (Sun-Times)

2 people having their car towed on I-57 killed when driver struck them (Tribune)

Driver who allegedly crashed into Brown Line during police chase held on $100K bail (Sun-Times)

Metra fixes tightest track curve; workers wear masks during pandemic (RT & S)

Make your opinion known on the open streets issue by participating in our Twitter poll

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.