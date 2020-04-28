Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 28
- 6 months after death of Carla Aiello, Milwaukee bike lane repainted, but no protected lanes (Block Club)
- State parks are reopening, Forest preserve parking lots are closing, Chicago parks staying closed (WTTW)
- Letter: Reopen parks and hire social distancing ambassadors to enforce the rules (Sun-Times)
- 2 people having their car towed on I-57 killed when driver struck them (Tribune)
- Driver who allegedly crashed into Brown Line during police chase held on $100K bail (Sun-Times)
- Metra fixes tightest track curve; workers wear masks during pandemic (RT & S)
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of COVID-19, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
